Lawless Alan - Tyson 250 Race Recap

Alan On Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro: "I think our AUTOChargit team did a great job at getting through the race drama-free. I think once I had more laps under my belt, I was able to build up the confidence and grow tremendously from the start of practice to now. Overall, it's a good finish for our team and puts us where we need to be going into Charlotte next week."



Race Recap: When practice began on Friday, Lawless Alan saw himself in 34th on the speed charts. But, the California-born driver continued to improve throughout the weekend with a 22nd-place starting position and a 19th-place finish in the Tyson 250.



The No. 45 team ran steady inside the top-25 for a majority of the first stage while various strategies opened up with cautions. Alan took advantage of these yellows to get tires on lap 28 and advance his position but a late caution in the stage would halt them in their track. He would visit pit road for a second time at the end of the stage and finish 24th in Stage One.



The second stage was relatively quiet for Alan as he would go a lap-down midway through the stage but return to the lead-lap in Stage Three. The No. 45 team would would go on to finish 27th in Stage Two.



When the final stage began, so did the chaos as there were six cautions in the final segment of the race. But, these cautions would allow Alan to advance his position, return to the lead-lap, and move up to 19th before the checkered-flag flew Saturday afternoon.

Niece Motorsports PR