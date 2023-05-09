Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Darlington Preview

You had a tough race at Kansas. Are you glad that there is another race on the schedule right away?

“I’m glad that we are strapping right back into our trucks not even a week later. That’s a really good thing mentally as a driver -- having an opportunity to get a good finish and quickly get your confidence back.”

Darlington is a unique race track. How do you attack the race Friday night?

“Obviously it requires a lot of focus and it’s a driver’s race track. It’s important to have a truck that is stable enough and has enough security to run up against the wall and be aggressive. I think the driver who can run on top and run against the wall the best is going to be the driver to beat. You have to keep the nose on it and stay clean -- don’t make mistakes like we did last weekend. It’s back to the drawing board this weekend and it’s an opportunity to have a good point’s day and put ourselves back in contention -- if we do everything right maybe even come out with a win.”

At what point do you start looking at where you stand on the playoff grid?