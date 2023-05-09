Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Darlington Preview

|
- Chase Purdy and the No. 4 Bama Buggies team head to Darlington Raceway for this week’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Purdy will be looking to rebound from a disappointing race at Kansas Speedway in his last start. Purdy qualified third, finished the opening stanza in fifth and crossed the stripe for Stage Two in the eighth position. Unfortunately, in the Final Stage he got caught up in a five-truck accident that ended his night and relegated the No. 4 team to a 33rd-place finish and their first DNF of the season.
- Despite being only eight races into the 2023 season, Purdy enters Friday night’s race having already produced a career-high four top-10 finishes and having achieved a career-best runner-up finish earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway. Purdy currently ranks 11th in the Craftsman Truck Series point standings, 136 tallies behind points leaders Zane Smith and Ty Majeski. With eight races remaining before the playoffs begin, the 23-year-old driver sits 12th on the playoff grid, 18 points below the cutoff line.
- Across three prior Truck Series starts at Darlington, Purdy has recorded an average finish of 28.7. His best result was a 15th-place finish in September of 2021. In last year’s race, he finished 35th for Hattori Racing Enterprises, while John Hunter Nemechek won the pole and led a race-high 69 laps en route to victory for the No. 4 team.
- The Mississippi native is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and first with KBM. He enters Saturday’s race having totaled one top-five, nine top-10 finishes, and 18 laps led across his 60 career Truck Series starts. Purdy finished 16th in the Truck Series final standings in 2022 after competing in 22 of the 23 events. He posted two top-10 finishes and nine laps led, with a season-best finish of seventh coming at Talladega Superspeedway in October.
- Purdy will be trying to etch his mark in the KBM historical archives this weekend at Darlington as he looks to collect the organization’s 100th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory. KBM-owner driver Kyle Busch collected KBM’s record-extending 99th-career victory with his dominant victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year leaving his organization one shy of the century mark. Overall, 18 different drivers have won at least one race behind the wheel of a KBM truck, led by Busch’s 47. Four drivers rank second on the list with seven victories: Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek. KBM has collected two of those victories at Darlington, most recently with John Hunter Nemechek last year. Kasey Kahne picked up the organization’s first win at “The Lady in Black” in 2011.
- Jimmy Villeneuve is atop the pit box for Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet team this season. Prior to being promoted to crew chief for the 2023 season, Villeneuve served as a Truck Chief at KBM since the 2017 season and in that role was a part of 18 wins, a driver’s championship with Christopher Bell in 2017 and the 2019 owner’s championship with the No. 51 team. Prior to joining KBM the New Hampshire native served as a truck chief at Athenian Motorsports in 2015 when the team won with John Wes Townley at Las Vegas. He was promoted to crew chief five races into the 2016 season. Saturday’s race will be Villeneuve’s first atop the pit box at Darlington.
- Bama Buggies, your one-stop shop for all the biggest names in powersports and utility vehicles, will be the primary sponsor on Purdy’s No. 4 Chevrolet Friday night and for the majority of the events on the 2023 schedule. They are Central Alabama’s powersports experts, serving as an authorized dealer of Polaris, Slingshot, and Seadoo.