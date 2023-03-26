GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Circuit Of The Americas

Post-Race Quote: “A little bit of a frustrating day, we had higher expectations leaving the track here yesterday at COTA. I feel like we had a potential to be in the top-five speed wise with our Champion Power Equipment Chevy. Little by little, we slowed down a bit. It went from being able to attack the braking zones, but we lacked a little bit of forward drive, and the driver was giving up a little bit in one segment. Overall, just kind of tried to make the most of it. The strategy ended up not working out for us. We kind of gave up the stage points and track position. Overall, we were good enough to come from 21st on the restart to finish 12th. We probably had a 10th place truck, so we are definitely looking for more at our next road course outing. A little disappointing, but proud of everyone’s effort at GMS Racing.”