Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB) Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: 18th 2023 Owner Points Position: 23rd Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series. Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona. Glad You Are Here: For the fourth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports. Crossroads of North America Details: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) start at the Circuit of the Americas. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is heading to the Austin, Texas facility for the third time in its history. Wright made his series track debut at the Circuit of the Americas, the only current FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States, on March 26, 2022, where he posted a season-best finish of 15th place. Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing, he qualified in 36th place and finished in 32nd place due to a mechanical failure. Road Course Stats: In four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on a road course, the Pittsburgh, Pa., - native recorded an average finish of 22.8. At the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020, Wright saw his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, which was his single series start of the 2020 season. This week at the Circuit of the Americas marks is the first of two road courses on the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedule, with the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course being the other. Wright has competed on 22 different road courses and street circuits throughout his career. Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. He will crew chief his 107th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 106 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume. He has one prior Truck Series race as crew chief at COTA. Last March, he set up the truck that allowed Sheldon Creed to win the pole aboard the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ sixth, seventh and eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at one of the country’s premiere tracks, the Circuit of The Americas. The organization posted a team-best finish of second place with driver Kaz Grala on May 22, 2021. The five previous starts at the 20-turn, 3.41-mile, multi-elevational counterclockwise circuit, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 16.2, including a pole position (2022, Sheldon Creed) and an average finish of 20.0. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 415 starts from 48 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.3. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes: On Circuit of the Americas: “The Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is really confident going to the first road course of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. They have been top-15 contenders for the past two years. “Studying data and past notes for this upcoming event has been key for our preparation, although the forecasted rain during qualifying could throw a few question marks into the itinerary. Nonetheless, we are all excited to be going to such a great motorsports venue in the Texas capital.”