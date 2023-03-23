Daniel Dye - COTA Preview

|
Circuit Of The Americas Stats
Daniel Dye will be making his first start in any series at COTA on Saturday.
ARCA Road Course Stats (Mid-Ohio & Watkins Glen)
Combined Starts: 2; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 4th (Watkins Glen, 2022); Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2
ARCA West Road Course Stats (Portland)
Starts: 1; Poles: 1 (Portland, 2022); Best finish: 4th (Portland, 2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats
Starts: 3; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th
