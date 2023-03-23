Daniel Dye - COTA Preview

Onboard Camera

For the fourth consecutive race, Daniel Dye will be one of two drivers in the field with onboard camera coverage featured on the FS1 telecast. Deland Motorsports & Outdoors is this weeks presenting partner for live coverage on the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

TV Ratings

810,000 people tuned in to the live broadcast at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18. The event was rebroadcast three additional times, averaging more than 100,000 viewers each.

