Ross Chastain - XPEL 225 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Atlanta: In Bayley Currey’s first start of the season in the Craftsman Truck Series, he captured his first career top-five and moved the No. 41 Silverado into 14th-place in the Owner Standings.

Chastain at Circuit of the Americas: Though Chastain doesn’t have a Craftsman Truck Series start at COTA, he secured his first career Cup Series win at the track last year. Chastain has an average finish of 2.5 at the 3.4-mile track in the Cup Series, tied for best in the series.

Chastain on Returning to Site of First Cup Series Win: “It’s awesome to get to do this with Worldwide Express and everyone at Niece Motorsports. I’ve never been able to race for Al in Austin in his hometown before, so it’s really special. Last year’s Cup Series win was a lifelong dream and I’m pumped to try to do it again in the Truck Series.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

