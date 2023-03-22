Carson Hocevar - XPEL 225 Race Advance

Atlanta Recap: From his fifth-place starting position, Carson Hocevar would run inside the top-ten for a majority of Saturday’s 135-lap race. But, an accident on lap 123 involving himself as well as a few others would ultimately end his day in 31st.

Hocevar on Atlanta: “We were able to show lots of speed on Saturday, just weren’t able to get the finish this Worldwide Express team deserves. So far this season, we’ve shown our pace and I’m excited to show how good our Niece Motorsports team can be in COTA.”

Hocevar at COTA: Hocevar is just one of five active Truck Series competitors to finish inside the top-ten at COTA in both trips to the road course. His average starting position at the track is 11.5 with an average finish of 7.5.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at COTA: “Both times we’ve ran at COTA, we’ve been able to finish inside the top-ten which is great for my confidence going into the race. The field is going to have some Cup Series drivers and I’m looking forward to learning from them and hopefully driving past them when it counts.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Niece Motorsports PR