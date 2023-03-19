John Hunter Nemechek Scores Top-Three in Tundra at Atlanta

John Hunter Nemechek claimed the top-finishing position for Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Nemechek battled through a record number of caution flags to finish third on a day where he is competing in both the truck race as well as the afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 23 – 135 Laps, 208 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Christian Eckes*

2nd, Nick Sanchez*

3rd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

4th, Bailey Curry*

5th, Ben Rhodes*

8th, TIMMY HILL

14th, RYAN VARGAS

17th, AKINORI OGATA

22nd, STEWART FRIESEN

24th, TANNER GRAY

26th, TYLER ANKRUM

28th, LAYNE RIGGS

30th, DEAN THOMPSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 17 Berry’s Manufacturing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

What happened when you made contact with the 51 truck of Jack Wood?

“Just pushing. Sorry to Brian Pattie and all the guys on the 51 (Jack Wood) truck at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports). Everybody was pushing each other on corner exit. I apologized to him, but I know I was sideways off the corner a few times. The 99 (Ben Rhodes) about wrecked underneath me. Guys are out here to gain experience and that’s part of the experience, I guess. Sorry to those guys. It wasn’t meant to happen. I was trying to push him away from everybody else so that we could get clear and just race, but that’s part of speedway racing and that’s what they turned Atlanta into.”

What made the bottom so challenging today?

“The spec motors, you turn them super low RPM and the trucks punch a huge hole in the air. Just trying to get the bottom lined up to go forward was the hardest thing. If there were guys that could stay committed to each other on the bottom and stay close, they could get going pretty well.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened in the accident that ended your race?

“Typically, once you get through first gear, I look in the mirror and try to block. I saw Zane Smith was behind me and he can be pretty aggressive, so I wanted to makes sure he wasn’t going to jump me at the line so I looked back and then the 2, I don’t know what happened. I thought I would get a really big run on him, but he didn’t get going. I hate it for TRICON and my Safelite team. We had an okay Toyota Tundra TRD Pro today. We got a little behind on pit road on the sequence before that. If we had still been up front, obviously that wouldn’t have happened, but team effort and we’ll move on.”

What happened on pit road from your perspective?

“With fuel only stops when you’re on pit road for only like two seconds, it’s really hard to judge who’s coming in and who’s going out. Just a communication thing between our team and the 9 team. Could have definitely been resolved in an easier way, but things happen sometimes.”

