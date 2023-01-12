Horizon Hobby to Continue Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Horizon Hobby, a global leader in RC products, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2023 season. The popular FRM partner will continue their support of the team highlighted by select primary events with the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell and the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Zane Smith. In addition, Horizon Hobby will continue to work with FRM and NASCAR in innovative ways to excite the ever-growing RC nation.



The Horizon Hobby race season will begin at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang. This event is home to the surface product development and marketing team responsible for the first licensed NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series RC bodies in the likeness of the McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang and Smith’s No. 38 Ford F-150 in 2022.



McDowell will again carry the Horizon Hobby scheme at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its road course race in August. The event serves as a homecoming event for the Champaign, Illinois-based company. Horizon Hobby will be an associate partner all season with the No. 34 team. RC enthusiast McDowell has enjoyed the partnership and is looking forward to working with company again .



“Last season I had the chance to partner with Horizon Hobby and go to their world-famous flying field called Eli Field with my family,” commented McDowell. “You can immediately tell that Horizon Hobby has great people working for them. And it’s helped me return by passion for RC and pass it along to my children, too. That was a highlight for me away from the track and you just can’t beat the products from Horizon Hobby.”



ARRMA, the brand that defines high-speed, super-tough RC action, will once again take to the track with Smith at St. Louis’ Worldwide Technology Raceway when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series visits in June. Smith will be looking to take the ARRMA brand to victory lane, a place Smith visited four times in 2022 on his way to his first championship. The ARRMA brand will be an associate of the team all season.



“Horizon Hobby has been such a cool partner to work with,” said Smith. “My passion for racing and motorsports began with RC as a kid. Now, I have an ARRMA Infraction replica truck body hanging on my wall in my trophy room, right next to the 2022 Truck Series Championship trophy that they were a part of. I am excited to have them back on board as we chase another championship this year.”



Last season, Horizon Hobby hosted guests of local hobby shops across the country and NASCAR events each weekend and FRM driver’s and team members were frequently seen bashing, flying, or boating across social media. The fun will continue to 2023.



“We are ready to grow and bring new ideas to our partnership with Front Row Motorsports into 2023,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “The program in 2022 grew in popularity with our customers and fans, and it’s an authentic partnership proven by the passion that Michael, Zane, and the NASCAR community have for our products. We can’t wait to see what this season brings.”



Fans are encouraged to login on www.horizonhobby.com to see their full range of brands and accessories that includes cars, boats, planes, batteries, chargers and more. Fans will also see products highlighted throughout the year on FRM’s, McDowell’s and Smith’s social media channels.



FRM PR