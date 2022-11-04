Saturday, Nov 05

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Nov 04
Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Johnny Sauter

 

Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 35th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 20th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Practice Result: 27th

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Johnny Sauter as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST for his sixth and final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

 

Master of Trucks: Sauter, a native of Necedah, Wisc. will be one of the most experienced NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers in the field.

 

Since 2003, Sauter has competed in 316 Truck Series races delivering nine poles, 24 wins, 116 top-five and 186 top-10 finishes and the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with GMS Racing.

 

Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark just the ninth different team that he has driven for during his almost two-decade span of Truck Series competition.

 

This weekend’s season finale will also mark the first time that Sauter has piloted a Chevrolet Silverado since the 2018 season. Phoenix will be his debut in the newly redesigned Chevrolet Silverado RST model.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 23rd Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Sauter’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Chevrolet Silverado 250. 

 

Number Six: Sauter, 44, will make just his sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the season on Friday night.

 

In his previous five races this season, Sauter has earned a season-high finish of second at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April. Additionally, Sauter posted a second top-five run at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in June.

 

Overall, Sauter carries an average finish of 15.6 ahead of his 317th career Truck Series start.

 

2022: Johnny Sauter will be just the third different driver to pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST this season.

 

In the previous 22 races this season, drivers Kaz Grala and Jesse Little have split time as the pilot of the team’s flagship truck.

 

Both drivers have enjoyed success this season aboard the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST with Little delivering a season-high sixth-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

 

Grala posted a season-high seventh-place run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July after starting 17th.

 

The No. 02 team stands 20th in the Truck Series owner standings, just 10 markers behind the No. 91 McAnally Hilgemann Racing entry.

 

Johnny Sauter Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway will mark Sauter’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed Arizona 1.0-mile speedway.

 

In 13 career Truck Series Phoenix starts, Sauter has one pole (2009), one win (2017), five top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Additionally, he has controlled the field for 21 laps.

 

Overall, Sauter carries an average Phoenix finish of 9.2 and has completed 1,857 of 1,936 laps for a 95.9 percent lap completion.

 

Johnny Sauter Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Sauter has made 178 starts throughout his career with three poles, 14 wins, 75 top-five and 119 top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 9.5.

 

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health Cancer Care 200: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Grala made his 12th and final start of the season for Young’s Motorsports.

 

After Mother Nature washed out qualifying and setting the field by the rule book, Grala started his No. 02 LDIShips.com Chevrolet Silverado RST from the 16th position and was able to maintain his truck in the top-20 throughout the entire race – including a long green flag run in Stage 3.

 

Grala took the checkered flag in 18th capturing his seventh top-20 finish of the 2022 Truck Series season and his third straight 18th-place finish for the Young’s Motorsports team.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Sauter as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 23rd Truck Series race. The Lucas Oil 150 will be his second race as crew chief at Phoenix. 

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Johnny Sauter, please and follow him on Instagram (johnnysauter_13) and Twitter (@johnnysauter).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Off The Grid Apparel

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Practice Result: 32nd

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in the final race of the season eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 141: This weekend at Phoenix, Boyd will make his 141st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 88th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Off the Grid Apparel as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2022.

 

Off The Grid is the motor-driven adventure brand, built to inspire more connection through adventure. They find retreat in motorized adventure, whether it is off-road racing in a Jeep, camping in Baja or connecting around the campfire.

 

They make functional clothing with this lifestyle always front of mind hoping to inspire people to get away and connect with each other, person to person.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the famed Arizona 1.0-mile speedway.

 

In his two previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 27th after starting 18th in the 2020 Lucas Oil 150 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He holds an average finish of 29.0 since 2020.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 50 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.5.

 

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health Cancer Care 200: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Boyd made his 21st Truck Series start of the season.

 

After Mother Nature washed out qualifying and setting the field by the rule book,

Boyd started his No. 12 HAIRCLUB Chevrolet Silverado RST from the 32nd position.

 

Throughout the 134-lap race, Boyd made steady progress through the field but late in Stage 3, he encountered a brake issue with his Chevrolet Silverado which forced him to retire from the race 10 laps shy of the checkered flag.

 

Boyd and the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team settled for a disappointing 36th place finish.

 

To The Point(s): Entering Phoenix, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings.

 

45 points separate Boyd from 25th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with one race remaining this season.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 87 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Off the Grid Apparel Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 68th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 67 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at Phoenix Raceway.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Phoenix Raceway: “I am ready to get out to the desert in our No. 12 Off the Grid Surplus Chevrolet Silverado RST. Phoenix is a fun mix of short track and high speed.

 

“I am excited to get on track Thursday and close out the 2022 Truck Series on a high note with the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team!”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Armani Williams 

 

Primary Partner(s): Visit Mesa

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 70th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Practice Result: 34th

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Armani Williams as the driver of the No. 20 Visit Mesa Chevrolet Silverado RST for the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

 

About Armani: Armani Williams, 22, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and will make his third start of the season in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

 

Williams is the first NASCAR Truck Series driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Over the course of his NASCAR career, Williams' cars have often sported blue paint schemes with the blue autism puzzle pieces to symbolize his diagnosis on the spectrum and to raise awareness.

 

He is also one of five African-American drivers currently competing in NASCAR this season, along with Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, Xfinity Series drivers Jesse Iwuji and Rajah Caruth and Trucker Blake Lothian.

 

Both Caruth and Williams are entered for the 150-lap contest on November 4th.

 

Williams graduated to the Truck Series last year after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

 

Sponsor Intel: Visit Mesa, the leading destination marketing organization for Mesa, Arizona, helped establish the Mesa Regional Foundation for Accessibility, Diversity and Inclusion to enhance and implement equity, diversity and inclusion for youth and adults within the Mesa community.

 

Surrounded by the Sonoran Desert, visitors to Mesa can enjoy an inclusive destination focused on accessibility, ease of travel for all and an assortment of resources and expert trip planning.

 

Mesa’s outdoor recreation, culinary attractions and the city’s vibrant downtown are all experiencing record visitor attendance as increased travel demand for the area continues to take place.

 

2022: In addition to Phoenix, Williams made his 2022 Truck Series debut at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in July driving for Reaume Brothers Racing.

 

He later returned to the series at Kansas Speedway driving for the same organization.

 

He’s Been Here Before: While the Avondale, Ariz. race track is a new venue for Williams in Truck Series competition, the 22-year-old participated in the 2020 General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series event for Fast Track Racing.

 

In the race, he finished a respectable 17th after starting 22nd in the No. 01 Centria Autism Ford Fusion.

 

Armani Williams Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Truck Series finale will mark William’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the 1.0-mile race track nestled on the outskirts of Phoenix, Ariz. 

 

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health Cancer Care 200: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Stefan Parsons returned to the saddle of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

After Mother Nature washed out qualifying and setting the field by the rule book,

Parsons started his No. 20 RANDCO Industries | Young’s Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado RST from the 29th position.

 

Throughout the race, Parsons stayed out of trouble, gained valuable track time ahead of his double-duty run in the Xfinity Series car for Alpha Prime Racing and mounted a clean 26th-place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Williams as crew chief of the Visit Mesa Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 103rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night

 

In his previous 102 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Phoenix.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com, like him on Facebook (Team Armani Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@armaniwilliamsracing) and Twitter (@TeamArmaniRacin).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Armani Williams Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Phoenix Raceway: “There are no words to express how appreciative I am to everyone at Visit Mesa for their support and belief in me as a driver to partner with Young’s Motorsports for the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

 

Visit Mesa has so much to offer not only to their locals but tourists and race fans alike. I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent them during Championship 4 weekend and look forward to a productive race in my Young’s Motorsports debut.”

Race Information:

 

The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying will take place on race day, Friday, November 4 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

Young's Motorsports PR

Speedway Digest Staff

