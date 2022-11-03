Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Phoenix Raceway November Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Jamie Jones



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 23rd



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back in the Saddle: Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 17th race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend in the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 23rd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for seven primary partnered races between 2020 – 2022 respectively.



No Off Season Just Yet: Even though the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the checkered flag on their 23-race schedule in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Austin Wayne Self isn’t done racing for the year, just yet.



In the coming weeks and months ahead, Self will spend the winter running on dirt in the Mid-East Modified Tour division.



Complete schedule details will be announced in the coming weeks on Austin’s website and his social media channels, as well as the AM Racing social platforms too.



Looking Ahead: Last month, AM Racing announced its intentions to propel the organization forward with “Future Focused” initiative where the Statesville, N.C.-based team will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.



The team also plans to continue its program in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series.



Full details on the team’s program, including schedule, car number, crew chief and partnership lineups will be announced ahead of the new season.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Self’s seventh start at the 1.0-mile race track.



In his previous six efforts, the Austin, Texas native has delivered a track-best of 18th in the 2019 Lucas Oil 150 after starting 25th. Overall, he carries an average finish of 21.7 at the Avondale, Ariz. facility.



He has completed 804 of the 906 laps available for an 88.7 percent lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Self has made 81 starts throughout his career with eight top 10s and carrying an average finishing position of 18.7.



To The Point(s): Entering Phoenix, Self sits 25th in the championship standings.



Despite missing six races this season, 110 points keep Self from 20th in the championship standings secured by Timmy Hill with more than 95 percent of the 2022 Truck Series season complete.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 23rd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Austin Wayne Self handed the steering wheel to Max Gutiérrez.



Despite qualifying getting canceled and forcing Gutiérrez to start the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST deep in the field, he was able to climb from his 31st-place starting position to race as high as 15th during Stage 3.



A slow pit stop during green flag conditions hindered the opportunity for Gutiérrez to recover during the final laps of the race. Still, the Mexico City, Mexico native wheeled his AM Racing machine to a respectable 21st-place finish in the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200.



Calling the Shots: Veteran crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend as crew chief.



This weekend marks his 157th race as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but the fifth race for Austin Wayne Self.



In his previous 156 races, Jones has two poles, two wins, 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes to his Truck Series resume.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 145 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning seven years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.8.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and his wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Phoenix Raceway: “Statistically, Phoenix Raceway hasn’t been one of my better race tracks when it comes to finishing well. We’ve had some really solid runs with our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado, but for one reason or another – we just haven’t been able to get the finishes I feel like we deserved.



“Hopefully, we’ll be able to change that on Friday night. We’ve had really fast Chevrolet Silverados over the last month or so and I’d love to capitalize on that Friday night and give our AM Racing team some momentum heading into the offseason.”



On 2022 Season: “There is no doubt that we had our highs and lows throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, but I am proud of my AM Racing team for standing tall through it all and continuing to put fast trucks on the race track.



“We have big things planned for our team on the horizon and I can’t wait for 2023.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.



Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Friday, November 4 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

AM Racing PR