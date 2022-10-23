Corey Heim Earns Top-Five in Homestead-Miami Debut

· The No. 51 team executed another perfect four-tire and fuel stop at the stage break as they gained four more spots on pit road, sending Heim back out onto the track in fifth.

· Heim found himself in a four-wide situation as the field entered Turn 1 on the restart before settling into sixth.

· As he was battling in traffic on Lap 88, Heim communicated that his Crescent Tools Tundra was “getting pretty free here” while he made his way into fourth.

· Green flag pit stops began with just under 40 laps to go as Heim brought his No. 51 Tundra down pit road with 37 to go. Once the pit stops cycled through, Heim was scored in fifth.

· Lindley encouraged his driver to “keep pushing” and reminded them that they have a “top-three truck” as they ran in fifth with 22 laps to go.

· The 20-year-old driver once again experienced handling issues as he communicated that he “can’t lean on the wall like I want to, too free to run up there” with just under 20 laps to go.