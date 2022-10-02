Heim Gets Caught in “The Big One” at Talladega, Finishes 26th

· Crew chief Mardy Lindley ordered up a four tire and fuel stop at the stage break and sent his driver back out on track in 22 nd for the Final Stage.

· The Georgia native continued to run just outside of the top 20 as green flag pit stops began. Just as Heim pulled his No. 51 Tundra into the pit box, the caution was thrown for a loose tire on the track.

· The field went back green, and Heim made his way from 16 th to seventh before the eighth caution of the race came out on lap 91, setting up a NASCAR overtime attempt.

· The 20-year-old driver lined up for overtime on the inside of the fourth row for overtime before making a move to the outside on the restart and finding himself on the outside of the second row as the field began to come through the tri-oval for the final time.