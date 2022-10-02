GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Talladega

Quote: "Just a bummer way to end what was in my opinion a really good day at Talladega. We didn't have the qualifying speed that we had hoped for, but man once we got going in the race our Champion Power Equipment Chevy came to life. We had a lot of speed all day and were able to contend up front, but unfortunately just lost a right rear tire at the end of it which pretty much ended our day. It's a shame because the guys had so much effort put into bringing a fast truck here, but we just have nothing to show for at the end of it. We know what we need to do at Homestead, so we'll keep our heads down and put all of our focus on that race."