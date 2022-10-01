CWTS: Last race wreck and review propels DiBenedetto to first truck series victory at Talladega Superspeedway

It was all but calm stage one until chaos broke out when Jordan Anderson who was running in the fourth position when an engine exploded in the truck heading into turn one.

As the truck engulfed itself in flames riding through the turns Anderson attempted to exit the truck just as it slammed into the SAFER barrier off turn two. Anderson would jump from the truck onto the wall collapsing to the ground next to the truck to the quick attendance of the safety crew. Anderson would be taken by

Stage one would end under the caution bought out for Anderson handing Nemechek is seventh stage win of the season over Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Chander Smith and Tanner Gray.

Another quick caution out come back out just as stage two was getting underway when Howard would blow a tire and send his truck spinning down in turn three.

With a two-lap dash to finish out stage two Chander Smith and Rhodes would trade the lead before Nemechek would then enter the picture with a hard push on Smith to put him out front to take the stage two win over Nemechek, Friesen, Rhodes and Enfinger.

The fifth caution of the day would come out when a tire for Deegan truck would roll across pit road with a crew member giving chase to retrieve it. NASCAR would call security to the pit box to pull the hard card of the crew member that ran out on an active track to get the tire.

With laps winding down in stage three chaos would once again strike off turn four when the trucks off Enfinger, Sauter, Self and Gray making contact with one another to bring out the seventh caution of the day. Gray would exit the truck as the rest would head to pit road with damage to their trucks attempting to make repairs.

Enfinger who was involved in the incident would drop all the way to the bottom of the eight drivers remaining in the truck series championship hunt.

Caution would once again fly for the eighth time of the day after Hovecar would bail out of the lead pack and slow on the bottom eventually coming to a stop forcing NASCAR to throw a caution. As Hocevar got it going again and heading to pit road NASCAR would hold Hocevar on pit road for a lap after the determined he intentionally causing the caution by stopping on track.

This would setup a two-lap sprint to the finish.

The final green flag of the day would go in the air with Thorsport drivers’ side by side with Holmes pushing hard on Rhodes as the back-and-forth battle would commence. With the white flag in the air and the checked flag in sight a melee of trucks would wreck coming through the tri-oval with a second wreck at the line.

NASCAR would once again be forced to go to the cameras and the scoring loops to determine a winner between Bret Holmes who crossed the line 0.002 seconds ahead of Matt DiBenedetto. After several moments NASCAR would finally announce Matt DiBenetto would take home his first Camping World Truck Series race over Bret Holmes.

Rhodes would be scored in second followed by Holmes, Preece and Eckes to round out the top-five finishers per the camera.

“I just want to win here so bad; I can’t stand it. We’re doing all we can to scratch and claw to keep going to these races and, you know, definitely want to be back full-time next year.” Said Holmes in dejection after learning he hadn’t won.

As DiBenedetto would pull his truck into victory lane he would exclaim “It seems so surreal. It’s been such a whirlwind.”

“I am incredibly blessed. These fans have beared with me, they have stuck with me through thick and thin and going though crazy stuff.” Continued DiBenedetto

The Camping World Truck Series moves onto the penultimate championship event October 22 at Homestead Miami Speedway.

Note: FOX Sports reported that Jordan Anderson was awake and alert, but no further updates have been made available.

Note 2: Jordan Anderson is being treated for minor burns to the body including arms and neck. Possible he could be discharged by this evening.