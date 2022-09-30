Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Talladega Superspeedway October Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Jamie Jones



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back in the Saddle: Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 16th race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 21st of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



To showcase their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST will sport a pink paint scheme for the highly anticipated 94-lap race Saturday afternoon.



Welcome Aboard: For the second and final superspeedway race of the season, AM Racing and Austin Wayne Self welcome YostBarns.com as an associate marketing partner for the Chevrolet Silverado 250.



Since 1974, YostBarns.com has been an Ohio leader of construction of pole barns, pole houses, pole building and horse barns. YostBarns.com also specializes in the preservation of historic barns in Ohio.



News Coming Soon: AM Racing is building for its future and will make announcements soon regarding its path for the 2023 NASCAR seasons in the coming weeks.



No Off Week: While the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will enjoy a weekend off following Talladega, AM Racing will not sit totally in darkness.



AM Racing in a collaborative effort with Jordan Anderson Racing will see Austin Wayne Self attempt his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut aboard the No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL on Saturday, October 8.



Self would serve as a teammate to Jordan Anderson Racing’s Myatt Snider in the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for the Drive for the Cure 250 for the 67-lap race.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for seven primary partnered races between 2020 – 2022 respectively.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Self’s seventh start at the famed Alabama superspeedway.



In his previous six efforts, the Austin, Texas native has delivered a track-best of 12th in the 2018 FR8 Auctions 250 after starting 24th. Overall, he carries an average finish of 20.3 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.



He has completed 507 of the 574 laps available for an 88.3 percent lap completion.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Self has made 13 starts throughout his career with one top-five, two top 10s and carrying an average finishing position of 19.2.



To The Point(s): Entering Talladega, Self sits 25th in the championship standings.



Despite missing five races this season, 78 points keep Self from 20th in the championship standings secured by Timmy Hill with more than 86 percent of the 2022 Truck Series season complete.



167 points separate Self from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with three races remaining this season.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Austin Wayne Self made his 144th career Truck Series start.



Despite qualifying his Chevrolet Silverado 32nd on the grid, Self diligently marched forward throughout the 200-lap race. A mid-race setback only added fuel to Self’s fire for a monstrous finish underneath the lights in “Thunder Valley.”



Self’s 20th place finish was his third top-20 performance for AM Racing in the last four races.



Calling the Shots: Veteran crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend as crew chief.



This weekend marks his 155th race as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but the fourth race for Austin Wayne Self.



In his previous 154 races, Jones has two poles, two wins, 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes to his Truck Series resume.



Career Rundow Since 2016, Self has competed in 144 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning seven years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.8.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I always look forward to the superspeedway races with my AM Racing team. They have been working hard on this No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for months hoping it will be fast enough to make us a viable threat for the race.



“I don’t know if we will get the opportunity to qualify or not on Friday with the unpredictability of the weather. Wherever we start though, it will be our focus to get us to the front, stay out of trouble and find us being in contention when it matters most.”



On 2022 Season: “I think the AM Racing team has shown incredible strength at times during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We started off the year with some solid results but went through a difficult stretch.



“Recently, I feel like we have picked up where we were at the beginning of the season and I think over the final three races of the year we can continue to showcase the speed in our trucks and deliver some finishes that will turn heads.”

Social Spotlight:

Race Information:

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 21st of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, September 30 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 1, shortly after 11:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

