DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS.

In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.

The Temecula, CA driver was the victim of superspeedway carnage in her last Talladega start, finishing 24th after a crash ended her night on lap 75 in 2021.

Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is a former winner at the historic facility, scoring a victory with Timothy Peters in 2010. Alongside his trip to victory lane, the signal-caller has netted two additional top-fives and five top-10s.

