DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Factory Canopies F-150
- Tanner Gray enters Talladega Superspeedway for his 21st start of the 2022 season and the 69th NCWTS start of his career.
- Last time out, Gray earned a resilient 17th-place finish after a 26th-place qualifying effort at Bristol Motor Speedway.
- The 23-year-old will be making his third appearance at the 2.6-mile oval. While crashes have hindered his finishes at the venue, Gray secured a fourth-place superspeedway finish in the season-opening contest at Daytona International Speedway.
- Veteran shot-caller Mike Hillman Jr. has a fantastic track record at "'Dega," sporting three wins, three poles, seven top-fives, eight top-10s, and an average finish of 8.8 in 13 appearances.
- Click here for Gray's career statistics.