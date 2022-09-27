Love’s Travel Stops Reunites with Zane Smith at Talladega

Love’s Travel Stops will reunite with Zane Smith at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this weekend. New, PEAK Performance will be an associate sponsor to the No. 38 Ford F-150 team to help promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at Love’s Travel Stops across the country.



PEAK is a leader in the automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and of course BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. Fans can find these and other great products at over 500 Love’s Travel Stops locations across the country.



The iconic Love’s scheme will adorn the No. 38 Ford F-150 for the first time since Smith’s season-opening win at the Daytona International Speedway in February. Since Daytona, Smith has earned two more additional wins and is in the midst of a championship run. He hopes the new Love’s and PEAK partnership will bring him the good luck needed at Talladega.



“It is awesome to walk around the shop and see the yellow Love’s No. 38 for this weekend,” Smith stated. “Having a partner like PEAK come on board as an associate is also special. They have been a part of this sport for a long time and it’s cool to have such a staple brand on our truck."



“We’ll need all the luck we can get at Talladega. This is always a wild race and luck plays such a big part of it. But, we’ll be smart and I know that we can win this race.”



Smith is currently fighting to lock himself in the NASCAR championship finale at Phoenix in November.



“Our team is focused for these next two races in hopes of getting to Phoenix,” said Smith. “Chris (Lawson) and everyone on our No. 38 truck program has worked really hard to bring a fast truck this weekend at Talladega, hopefully we can get in to victory lane and punch our ticket to the championship race.”



Smith and the No. 38 Love’s/PEAK Performance Ford F-150 team will tackle the Talladega Superspeedway this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR