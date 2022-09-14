Wednesday, Sep 14

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Wednesday, Sep 14 11
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

Bristol Motor Speedway Stats

- NCWTS Starts: 5, Poles: 1, Best finish: 2nd (2021), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 57

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

- Starts: 19, Wins: 1 (IRP), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 44, Current points position: 7th

-About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 329 in Thunder Valley tomorrow night. This chassis was most previously raced at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park back in July, where Enfinger drove it to victory lane for his first win of the season. Though it has never been raced at Bristol before, in two short track starts this season, it delivered two top-10 finishes.

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Thursday's UNOH 200 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger, as he will be joining the crew at the Team Chevy Stage from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by an appearance at the Food City Stage from 3:45 PM to 4:00 PM. Both of these displays are located in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone and are accessible by all ticket holders.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger secured his spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 by virtue of his win in the opening race of the post season, but enters this round as the seventh seed. The driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet has had Bristol Motor Speedway marked on his calendar since the start of the season, as the combined success from driver, crew chief, and team is pretty noteworthy. Jeff Hensley won his first NCWTS race as a crew chief at the track in 2005 with Mike Skinner, and GMS Racing holds four NCWTS wins with Ben Kennedy, Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, and Sam Mayer.

- GE Quote: Enfinger 's thoughts on beginning this next round of the playoffs at Bristol:

“Honestly, our strategy for the other races in this round won't matter until we get past Bristol. Jeff (Hensley, Crew Chief) and the rest of the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team have put a lot of effort behind our chassis this week - it's the same one that we raced at IRP with. So hopefully, that goes well for us, but you never know how it's going to play out at that track. There are eight of us that want to go out there and lock ourselves into the championship, so it's going to be a tough fight no doubt. We can't really look past this race, because depending on how our race at Bristol goes to open this next round will determine our outlook moving forward."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

Bristol Motor Speedway Stats

- Jack Wood will make his first NCWTS start on Bristol's concrete surface tomorrow night. He competed on the dirt configuration for the first time earlier this season.

- ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 8th, Best finish: 13th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

- Starts: 19, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 24th

- About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they're constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

- Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The rookie has driven this Silverado RST in four previous races this season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he earned his best finish of the season. Chassis no. 330 has one win on its record - Michigan International Speedway in 2020 with Zane Smith at the wheel. This chassis has two previous starts at Bristol with Smith, and finished eighth at the track last season.

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Thursday's UNOH 200 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger, as he will be joining the crew at the Team Chevy Stage from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by an appearance at the Food City Stage from 3:45 PM to 4:00 PM. Both of these displays are located in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone and are accessible by all ticket holders.

- JW Quote: Wood's thoughts on making his first truck start at Bristol:

"I'm excited to return to short track racing this weekend; I think Bristol is a track that provides us with an opportunity to have a solid night, but there is also an opportunity to showcase a lot of attrition. If we can just keep our nose clean and put ourselves in the right spot at the right time, it should hopefully allow for us to have a good finish which will help us build momentum for the final four races of the season. It will be a short trip up to Tennessee, and I'm excited to hit the high banks with my No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Silverado RST."

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ankrum Looks to Close the Short Track Season Strong at Bristol Purdy Focused on Regaining Momentum at Bristol »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.