Nemechek Claims Second Win of 2022

John Hunter Nemechek started tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway from the pole position, led 88 laps (of 134) en route to his second win of the 2022 season. Nemechek also won both stages to add to his Playoff points heading into round two starting next week at Bristol.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Kansas Speedway

Race 19 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

2nd, Carson Hocevar*

3rd, Ryan Preece*

4th, Zane Smith*

5th, Grant Enfinger*

6th, CHANDLER SMITH

7th, COREY HEIM

10th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

11th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

13th, BEN RHODES

14th, TYLER ANKRUM

15th, MATT CRAFTON

19th, TIMMY HILL

20th, STEWART FRIESEN

24th, KADEN HONEYCUTT

25th, CHASE PURDY

29th, TYLER HILL

32nd, MASON MAGGIO

34th, BRENNAN POOLE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 1st

What does this win say about your team moving into the next round of the Playoffs?

“It’s huge. I just want to say thank you to our entire team here, just everyone. I can’t thank them enough for the truck that they gave me tonight. This Tundra TRD Pro was absolutely on rails. Qualified on the pole, led a ton of laps, won both stages and won the race. We came in here really good points wise and it flips over and was able to get some more Playoff points going into the next round. Puts us in a good spot and gives us some momentum moving into Bristol. I think this one is even sweeter. It’s been a really tough week for myself mentally, emotionally and things that you can’t control, but it feels good to come out here and cap it off with a win and show who I am.”

How strategic were you in the closing laps to get the win on the final lap?

“I got nervous there for a couple laps actually with all the lapped traffic in front of me and I kept dirtying myself with the dirty air. I had to play it smarter and I didn’t play it smart there for a couple laps. I got myself a little bit behind, but had huge speed and got a huge run off turn four. I knew that the 42 (Carson Hocevar) was saving fuel too and trying to block there. Just proud of all my guys, proud to get back to victory lane for the second time this year. We’re a little behind from last year. But I said I would rather win five races in the Playoffs and win a championship than win five races in the regular season and we’re going to try to do that.”

What was going through your mind on that final run?

“I knew we were fast. I didn’t know if we were going to be good enough to catch him, but I knew that we were fast. I’m proud of all my guys at KBM, they’ve been working their butts off. I feel like we’re finally peaking at the right time so that’s good for us. I thought I lost us the race there for a couple laps as I got us in dirty air and thought that I screwed myself. Luckily, I didn’t. We were able to get to him with one to go and make the pass. Huge accomplishment for me and this team. It’s good to come out here and cap it off with a win.”

TRD PR