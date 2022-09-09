Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway II September Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Probuilt Pool & Patio Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London 2022 Driver Points Position: 26th 2022 Owner Points Position: 30th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Kansas Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career. No. 138: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Boyd will make his 138th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 85th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome To The Team: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Probuilt Pool & Patio as the primary marketing partner for the 19th race of the 2022 Truck Series season. Probuilt Pool & Patio specializes in luxury outdoor living space. The finest quality sunrooms, screen rooms, outdoor kitchens, decks, patios and fiberglass pools in the Midwest. Established in 2006, they have spent the last two decades proudly building a reputation of trust and quality with our customers. Probuilt Pool & Patio serves five major metropolitan areas – Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, Columbia, and Central Iowa with pool brands like Imagine Pools, Aqua Technics, Alaglas, Latham, Aviva and San Juan. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event through September 11, 2022. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Boyd’s eighth start at the 1.5-mile speedway. In his seventh previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 Digital Ally 250 for Young’s Motorsports. He holds an average finish at Kansas of 23.7. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 48 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.1. Richmond Raceway | Worldwide Express 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Boyd made his 84th career Truck Series start. After starting his 18th race of the Truck Series season from the 32nd place starting position, Boyd encountered struggles during the race which left him 32nd at the checkered flag. To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings. 85 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with five races remaining this season. 160 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 84 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.4. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Probuilt Pool & Patio Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London. He will crew chief his 64th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 63 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume. This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at the track nestled in the heart of oz. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes: On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest, Kansas is one of my favorite mile and a half’s and racing under the lights makes it that much better. Looking forward to a good weekend with our No. 12 Probuilt Pool & Patio Chevrolet Silverado RST.” On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me. “I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”