Bayley Currey - Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Currey on his return to the Truck Series Friday night at Kansas: “I’m super thankful to be working with Niece Motorsports again. We brought a lot of speed last year together at Kansas and I’m looking forward to trying to recapture that Friday night in our No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado.”

Currey at Kansas Speedway: Currey makes his ninth NASCAR National Series start at Kansas Speedway Friday night and his fourth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile oval. He has one Cup Series start (2019), four Xfinity Series starts, and three Truck Series starts over the past four seasons.

Currey makes his 31st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and 12th start with Niece Motorsports Friday night. He ran to a career-best 12th-place finish at Kansas in 2021 in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet after starting 26th.

In his 30 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Currey owns an average finish of 23.2 with a pair of top-10 finishes coming at Phoenix (2017) and Michigan (2019).

On the Truck: Currey will pilot the No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR