Probuilt Pool & Patio Upgrades Sponsorship of Spencer Boyd at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd announced today that multi-season sponsor, Probuilt Pool & Patio has upgraded their sponsorship level in 2022. The step up for the Midwest expert in luxury outdoor living will include a primary paint scheme at the September 9 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.



Spencer Boyd explained his excitement of the news, “Being a Midwest guy, it feels special to have support from a Midwest company. Probuilt (Pool & Patio) has grown quite a bit since our partnership began and humbled that that have chosen me to help expand their motorsports marketing program. They are such great people to work with!”



Probuilt Pool & Patio serves five major metropolitan areas – Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, Columbia, and Central Iowa with pool brands like Imagine Pools, Aqua Technics, Alaglas, Latham, Aviva, and San Juan.



President of the largest inground fiberglass pool installer in the Midwest, Chris Oswalt commented, “People are realizing that owning a pool is far more rewarding and achievable than they thought. Our growth throughout the Midwest shows that customers trust us with this big decision and that we deliver on our promises. Spencer is helping us reach more people and he is just an all-around great guy that we are happy to support. It’s a win-win situation for sure.”



Probuilt Pool & Patio specializes in luxury outdoor living space. The finest quality sunrooms, screen rooms, outdoor kitchens, decks, patios and fiberglass pools in the Midwest. Established in 2006, they have spent the last two decades proudly building a reputation of trust and quality with our customers.



This season’s sponsorship builds on the associate sponsorship since 2021 that saw the outdoor oasis builder’s logo on Boyd’s racecars for races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in addition to the trucks in Missouri and Kansas.



Boyd added, “You know those Instagram accounts and blogs you follow that take you to another place? That’s Probuilt for me. I love seeing what they’ve built and imagining just chilling in one of their pools after a long hot race.”



The Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 9, 2022 airs live on FS1 at 7:30pm ET and marks Probuilt Pool & Patio’s first primary race with Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd PR