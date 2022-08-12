Carson Hocevar - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Hocevar on Saturday night’s race at Richmond: “We’re looking forward to getting back on track and putting IRP behind us with a strong run at Richmond this weekend. Our No. 42 team has been putting in the work all week on our Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado and we have a lot of confidence in our short track program. It’s a great opportunity to represent Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners that we have on board our Chevrolet this week and we’ll be sure to make them all proud Saturday night.

Hocevar at Richmond Raceway: Hocevar makes his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. He ran to a 12th-place finish last season in his rookie year and finished 22nd in his Richmond debut on Sept. 10, 2020.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will feature a new paint scheme Saturday night, displaying the logos of Worldwide Express’ carrier partners Southeastern Freight Lines, Yellow, XPO Logistics, TForce Freight, UPS, Estes, AAA Cooper Transportation, R&L Carriers, and Roadrunner. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation logo will be prominently displayed on the bed top.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start 7th / Finish 21st): “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado fired off really strong tonight to get us out front and lead laps early. Ultimately, it wasn’t the result we were hoping for to start our run in the Playoffs, but picking up stage points in the first two stages will go a long way for us as the Round of 10 progresses.”

