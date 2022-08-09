Smith Looks to Grab Number One Playoff Standing

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com team are ready to win in the NASCAR Camping World Series Playoffs. Their next opportunity comes this Saturday night at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



The team currently sits second in the playoff standings, but a win can catapult the team back to the top spot. Grant Enfinger leads the playoff standings with his win at Indianapolis after passing Smith on the last lap with fresher tires. Smith and the Fr8Auctions.com team still hold a 50-point gap inside the cut line of the top eight teams to advance to the next round. But Smith and the team isn’t concerned about the large point margin, but a win on Saturday night.



“We had a chance to steal a win at Indy, but that didn’t happen," Smith said. "Now it’s back to another short track and hopefully we’re running up front all night and have a chance at the win. That is really our focus. Just winning.”



Smith has had success with Fr8Auctions.com on the side of the No. 38 Ford F-150 this season. The team has one top-10, and one top-five finish with the black and white scheme. The bold Fr8Auctions.com colors are prime for victory lane.



“Ever since I got to FRM, there has been a lot of talk about getting Fr8Auctions.com a win,” said Smith. “I know it would be special for them, even better in the playoff, too. We should have a good chance this weekend. We just need to be in the best position at the end. The guys have been working hard on this chassis and truck. We’ve been really good off the hauler so many times this year. A one-day show like Richmond, we need to come into Saturday ready to go. I know we’ll be ready.”



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington will air live on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR