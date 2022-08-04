SureDone and Auto Parts 4Less Form Partnership with Grant Enfinger at Richmond Raceway

GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with e-commerce platform, SureDone, and existing team partner AutoParts4Less, on Grant Enfinger's No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado RST. The primary partnership will be showcased at Richmond Raceway in the second postseason race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 10.

Through their relationship with AutoParts4Less, SureDone looks to enter the NASCAR partnership space for the first time with GMS Racing's winning No. 23 team. From humble beginnings through massive growth, SureDone has revolutionized the e-commerce industry with their suite of software solutions used in online marketplaces. Their software aims to help businesses attract new customers through streamlining listings on retailers such as eBay, Amazon, Meta, Google Shopping Actions, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, and more.

AutoParts4Less offers consumers a unique online purchasing experience in which they can not only buy automotive parts, but also schedule installation services for a quick, one stop shop type of approach when it comes to modifying vehicles. Their website offer a wide variety of parts and services from countless manufacturers, on an all-inclusive marketplace that is enticing to buyers and sellers alike.

Parent company, The 4Less Group, initially joined forces with GMS Racing with their LiftKits4Less brand in 2021, and has been featured on Jack Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet for two races this season along with their partners North Industrial Machine and ChannelAdvisor. As a primary partner, The 4Less Group earned two race wins with the team and Sheldon Creed at World Wide Technology Raceway and Darlington Raceway last year.

Enfinger, who recently qualified for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs, welcomes the new partnership after winning the series' most recent race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. “I'm happy to have SureDone and Auto Parts 4Less on our #23 Chevy for our upcoming race at Richmond. The e-commerce industry is a competitive space, and It's great to see companies like Auto Parts 4Less recognize the impact that our sport has, and be able to capitalize on their partnership through some of their existing relationships with other brands.” said the driver.

Additionally, joining Enfinger's No. 23 Silverado RST as associate partners will be two SureDone customer companies in Nivel Parts and Dealer Sales Solutions, who both actively use the solution platforms in their online sales. Grant's anchor partner, Champion Power Equipment, will remain on the lower quarter panels as an associate as well.

Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone, looks forward to seeing the partnership hit the ground running. "SureDone continues to support the growth of the auto parts industry with a streamlined integration to AutoParts4Less.com. We’re excited to partner with GMS Racing and Grant Enfinger's No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado RST, along with Auto Parts 4Less, to help scale this destination for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series enthusiasts and everyone who is searching for auto parts."

Watch Grant Enfinger race the No. 23 SureDone Chevrolet Silverado RST in the World Wide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 13th at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. Follow Grant across all social media platforms with his official handle, @GrantEnfinger.

GMS Racing PR

