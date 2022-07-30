Corey Heim Earns Fifth-Place Finish at Lucas Oil Raceway Park

· The Georgia native brought his No. 51 Tundra down pit road at the stage break for four tires and fuel with a wedge adjustment to offset the handling issues that he was experiencing in the opening stage. The No. 51 team executed their pit stop and sent Heim back out on track to restart the second stage in fourth, gaining three spots on pit road.

· Heim continued to run within the top 10 for a majority of the second stage and was scored in seventh before the fifth caution of the night came out on lap 108.

· With differing pit strategies throughout the field, crew chief Mardy Lindley elected to pit for four fresh tires before the stage break, sending his driver back out onto the track in 12th.