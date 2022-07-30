DGR NCWTS Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
Start: 17th
Stage 1: 26th
Stage 2: 26th
Finish: 13th
Hailie Deegan qualified 17th for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 21-year-old fought an uphill battle early, wrestling with an ill-handling Ford F-150 from the drop of the green. Tightness in the center and a lack of rear grip hindered her to back-to-back 26th place finishes in Stage 1 and 2. However, a plethora of yellows in the race’s closing stages opened the door for Deegan to climb back up the order. Escaping the carnage of volatile late-race restarts proved beneficial, as the Temecula, CA native guided the Wastequip Ford F-150 to a 13th-place finish, her third top-15 of 2022.