Saturday, Jul 23

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Pocono

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Jul 23 15
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Pocono NK Photography Photo

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 8TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: "First and foremost, I've got to say thank you to everyone that supports us - Champion Power Equipment, Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, everyone at GMS Fabrication; they built a brand new truck for here, but we weren't able to see what it could do. Everything that happened today was on us, we're going to take it back and learn from it, and we're not going to get down. The good thing about this regular season is that it's over, and we made it to the [postseason]. We've learned a lot this year, and are getting transitioned again. Jeff Hensley did a great job on top of the box battling through some of this stuff that was self-inflicted. I'm frustrated now, but we're not going to get down, we're going to work hard and be ready for IRP."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 25TH

FINISH: 35TH

POINTS: 25TH

Quote: “Just another unfortunate end to our day, man I hate it for my No. 24 Chevrolet Military Appreciation team. This season has been tough on everyone, but I know we will be able to turn it around eventually. All we can do is regroup for next weekend’s race at IRP.”

GMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kraus Turns In Strong Top-10 At Pocono Chandler Smith wins Pocono as the field is set for the Truck Series playoffs »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.