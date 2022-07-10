Chandler Smith Methodically Maneuvers his Way to Sixth-Place Finish

How was your truck coming from the back to the front in today’s race?

“It was a challenge and that’s an understatement. Second time ever being here, first time in the trucks. We didn’t get a good qualifying position obviously, which put us behind the ball a little bit. We were struggling a little bit with the balance getting up through the field, but this place is really, really hard to pass in general. There’s a few places where it’s really heavy braking and everybody today was really good through those sections so you had to push that danger zone a little more. It was either going to reward you or it was going to bite you really, really bad. Figuring that out and then starting to capitalize on that really helped me a lot and also being precise where I chose to use the bumper and where I chose not to use the bumper was a big thing for me today. Really happy with my Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. Good overall picture day. Obviously wish we could have won the thing, but for the conditions and what we were fighting, can’t be upset with today’s finish.”