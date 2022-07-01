Justin Marks To Drive Niece Motorsports No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks makes his return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) competition on Saturday, July 9 behind the wheel of the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors. Their Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run well,” said Marks, who led a race-high 43 laps en route to his first career NASCAR victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.4-mile road course on Aug. 13, 2016. “I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel [Suárez]. I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”

“We continue to look for ways to support and deepen our relationships with Niece Motorsports in the NCWTS and Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS),” said Worldwide Express President Rob Rose. “Both are highly focused on excellence and winning, as we are in our business. This race highlights our ability to work collaboratively to advance the sport together as teams, drivers and major sponsors. Having Justin behind the wheel will be a great event for all of us.”

Making his first national series start since September 2018, Marks has 35 NXS, six NASCAR Cup Series and 38 NCWTS starts, the latter of which includes four top-10 finishes and a pair of pole awards (Texas Motor Speedway, 2008; Dover, 2011).

“The partnerships Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing have allowed us to explore new opportunities this year and we are excited to have Justin in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw remarked. “Worldwide Express’ commitment to our race teams and NASCAR as a whole makes this all possible and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship.”

“Worldwide Express’ investment in our company is not taken lightly and we are fortunate to have a partner who is always looking to expand its presence,” said Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece. “The expansion to a fifth truck this season has brought our company a great deal of success and I am excited to have a fellow team owner in Justin get behind the wheel of one of our Chevrolets.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be broadcast live on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network (MRN) on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 9.

Niece Motorsports PR