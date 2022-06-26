Nemechek Rebounds for Ninth-Place Finish at Nashville

· At the stage break, the No. 4 team executed a four tire and fuel stop and gained Nemechek three spots on pit road to restart the second stage in eighth.
· On lap 70, Nemechek and the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar were battling for position when Hocevar got to the inside quarter panel of Nemechek on the exit of Turn 2, sending the Mobil 1 Tundra sliding through the backstretch grass.
· Nemechek was able to keep his Tundra off the wall and limit damage before coming down pit road to allow the No. 4 team to assess the situation.
· After two pit stops under caution, Nemechek would restart in 29th on the lead lap.
· Over the course of the next 29 laps, the second-generation driver worked his way back up to 14th before the green-and-white checkered flag came out to end Stage Two.