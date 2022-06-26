Nemechek Rebounds for Ninth-Place Finish at Nashville

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 team battled back through adversity on two separate occasions in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway to bring home a ninth-place finish.

Midway through the second stage, Nemechek was turned by the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar as the two were battling for position, forcing the No. 4 team to make two unscheduled pit stops under caution. Just after Nemechek worked his way back inside of the top-20 before the stage break, the No. 4 team experienced trouble on pit road and sent Nemechek back out on track to restart the final stage in 30 th and one lap down.