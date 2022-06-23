Dean Thompson - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his debut at Nashville Superspeedway: “I’m looking forward to my first start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night with the No. 40 Worldwide Express team. We showed solid speed at a similar track in Gateway a few weeks ago which gives us confidence going into Friday’s race. Our team has been working hard all week and we’re ready to put together a strong showing for Niece Motorsports and Worldwide Express.”

Thompson at Nashville Superspeedway: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Nashville Superspeedway Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Friday night’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Last Time Out (Clean Harbors 150 – Start: 18th / Finish: 23rd): “We faced adversity very early tonight after cutting a left rear tire in the opening laps, but this No. 40 Worldwide Express team fought all night long to get us back in contention and I’m proud of the effort we set forth. We showed good speed this weekend but luck wasn’t on our side. We’ll bounce back to cap off this eight-week stretch at Nashville next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR