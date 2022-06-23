Purdy Looks to Regain Career-High Form in Nashville

Regain Form in Nashville … Nashville, Tenn. is anything but normal, however Nashville Superspeedway (NSS) provides a return to normalcy for Chase Purdy and the rest of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitors. After two weeks of road course and dirt racing, the driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro returns to comfortable territory looking to restart his career-high streak. Purdy began the month of June on a career-best streak by scoring a season-high 10th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) and had built the best three-race stretch of his young career. A 20th-place finish on dirt last weekend at Knoxville Raceway was a blip on the radar as Purdy had constructed an average finish of 13.3 over the previous three races.

Reaching Career Highs … Intermediate racetracks similar to NSS’ 1.33-mile layout have been fruitful for the Meridian, Miss. product. In 2021, Purdy scored six top-15 finishes in 22 races, but he's posted a sharp contrast this year driving the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. He’s scored four top-15 results on intermediate tracks alone, including track best finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS). Purdy looks to add to those numbers at NSS where he earned a 15th-place finish in his only prior start last season.

Season to Date … Purdy has posted career highs in multiple categories this year, including top-15 finishes (seven), average finish through 12 starts (17.9), and points position (15th). His best result and single-race point total at WWTR on June 4th when he earned a 10th-place finish and scored 34 points. He sits 15th in the Camping World Trucks driver championship standings after 13 of 23 events.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Matt Lucas and the BAMA Buggies team have prepared chassis No. 018 for the fourth race this season. Purdy has excelled while wheeling this Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. He most recently finished 15th with this chassis at CMS in May and also scored a 13th-place result at Kansas Speedway.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1 has live coverage from Nashville beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET with practice and qualifying. FS1’s race coverage begins with “NASCAR Raceday” at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 61 BAMA Buggies team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Chase Purdy Quote:

On regaining momentum at Nashville:

“I’ve been really proud of our team over the last few weeks. We struggled a little bit on dirt at Knoxville last weekend, but we’re going back to a place that I think our team excels this week. Even though it’s concrete, Nashville is pretty similar to other intermediate tracks where we’ve run well. We’re really familiar with the BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro that we’re bringing this weekend and have a lot of confidence in it. It’d be great to get another top-10 on Friday night and regain some of that momentum that we’ve been building.”

HRE PR