Kyle Busch - No. 51 Yahoo! Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Sonoma Preview

What are your thoughts on possibly being the first active cup series driver to win both the Truck Series and Cup Series races in the same weekend at Sonoma Raceway?

“I think everyone knows how much I like to win an inaugural race in any series, so would certainly hope we can go out to Sonoma and have a shot to win the first Camping World Truck Series there since 1998. We’ve got a new sponsor to KBM onboard this weekend, so getting Yahoo to victory lane in their first race on one of our Tundra TRD Pros would be pretty cool. I’ve always enjoyed racing at Sonoma. We’ve had top-five finishes five out of the last six Cup races there but haven’t been able to get back to victory lane there since 2015. It would be great to have a shot to get to win on Saturday in the Truck Series and the follow it up by getting back to victory lane there in the Cup race on Sunday.”

Do you believe your experience and two cup series wins at this track will help you beat the competition since the truck series hasn’t run on this track since 1998?