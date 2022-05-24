MHR Duo To Compete At Home Track

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will be competing close to home this week, as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday.

The event is part of the big Memorial Day weekend at the speedway that caps off NASCAR’s military appreciation month, with the NASCAR Community coming together to honor and recognize the United States Armed Forces through the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program.

Derek Kraus raced under the lights last year at Charlotte, capturing an eighth-place finish with MHR. Meanwhile, Colby Howard will make his first series start at the speedway and his 15th career series start overall. Both drivers aim to build on their recent momentum at the team’s home track.

MHR drivers will be back in their traditional paint schemes this weekend – Howard with the Gates Hydraulics branding on his No. 91 Chevrolet and Kraus with the NAPA AutoCare blue and gold on his No. 19 Chevrolet. Both Silverados will have a NASCAR Salutes decal and a patriotic windshield sticker to show MHR and NASCAR’s appreciation of the military by celebrating service members and their families.

On Wednesday, Robert Goldenstein, the district manager of the NAPA Charlotte Group, will bring employees and customers from the Dickson NAPA Group to gather for a tour at the MHR shop, located in Statesville, North Carolina. Kraus and Howard will also be making appearances at select NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in the greater Charlotte area.

Kraus and Howard are set to participate in a question-and-answer session on the NASCAR Trackside Live stage in addition to the Fan Midway from 5 to 5:15 p.m. on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On race day, MHR will host guests from the NAPA Charlotte Group at the speedway. These NAPA guests will receive the full VIP experience – including a tour of the transporter, a driver meet-and-greet, and access to pit lane with the team.

The Charlotte event is the fourth of eight consecutive weeks of racing for the Camping World Truck Series. Following Charlotte, the series will go cross country to Sonoma Raceway in California.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Charlotte will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Friday afternoon – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I am looking forward to racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. My Chevrolet has been fast the last couple of weeks and my crew has been working really hard and putting in a lot of effort. Our time will come soon!”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I cannot wait to race at Charlotte. We had a rough day in Texas, but I hope we can turn that luck around and get a good finish this weekend.”

MHR PR