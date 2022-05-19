Lawless Alan - SpeedyCash.com 220 Race Advance

Alan on making his debut at Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to go to Texas Motor Speedway for the first time this week with support from MG Machinery, PlainsCapital Bank, and the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association. We have a new paint scheme on our No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Friday night that is going to look really sharp on-track. Our setup was really fast in the simulator this week and if it translates to the race Friday we’re going to have a strong run.”

Alan at Texas Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway Friday night.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 MG Machinery/PlainsCapital Bank Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Texas with associate sponsorship from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association.

Last Time Out (Heart of America 200 – Start: 26th / Finish: 19th): Alan made an early charge through the field in the opening laps of Saturday night’s Heart of America 200, gaining four spots in the first ten laps to get himself on the doorstep of the top-20. After settling for a 22nd-place finish in Stage One and receiving the free pass to get back on the lead lap, Alan put together a solid run to finish 21st in Stage Two.

On lap 103, Alan entered the top-20 and made his way up to 15th with 20 laps to go before a caution on lap 121 brought the field back together for one final restart. Alan fought through traffic in the closing laps to come away with a 19th-place finish and was the highest finishing rookie in the field. He remains the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader through eight races this season.

Niece Motorsports PR