Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 25th 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Little’s Back: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his fifth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry. Welcome Aboard: For the eighth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Heart of America 200. Back For More: For Kansas, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little also welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom. Happy Anniversary: Last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200. Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo. The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck. The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Kansas in a smaller role. Jesse Little Truck Series Kansas Speedway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas will mark Little’s inaugural Truck Series start at the famed Midwest race track. Little, however, does have three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 19th after starting 30th in the 2020 Kansas Lottery 300. Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 28 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 17.8. Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap: Returning to the seat of the No. 02 Shriners Children's® Chevrolet Silverado RST last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Little made his Truck Series debut at the demanding 1.366-mile speedway. After qualifying 16th – Little was able to hover inside the top-20 for a majority of the race. However, a late-race surge in NASCAR overtime allowed Little to climb inside the top-15 and take the checkered flag in 13th for his best finish on a non-superspeedway track this season. Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his ninth Truck Series race. The Heart of America 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote: On Kansas Speedway: “Kansas is a racer’s track. After our decent efforts at Darlington, we feel more confident we can go to the Midwest and contend for the performance we desire. “My Young’s Motorsports guys have been putting in the hours and I feel strongly their hard work will pay off. I’ve always enjoyed managing the multiple grooves and tire fall off at Kansas and feel that it can be an equalizer for our No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST team.”