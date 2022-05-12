Thursday, May 12

Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway May Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Thursday, May 12 13
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
02JL.jpg
 

Driver: Jesse Little

 

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 25th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Little’s Back: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his fifth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

 

Welcome Aboard: For the eighth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Heart of America 200.

 

Back For More: For Kansas, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little also welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

 

Happy Anniversary: Last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200.

 

Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

 

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

 

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Kansas in a smaller role.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Kansas Speedway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas will mark Little’s inaugural Truck Series start at the famed Midwest race track.

 

Little, however, does have three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 19th after starting 30th in the 2020 Kansas Lottery 300.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 28 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 17.8.

 

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap: Returning to the seat of the No. 02 Shriners Children's® Chevrolet Silverado RST last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Little made his Truck Series debut at the demanding 1.366-mile speedway.

 

After qualifying 16th – Little was able to hover inside the top-20 for a majority of the race. However, a late-race surge in NASCAR overtime allowed Little to climb inside the top-15 and take the checkered flag in 13th for his best finish on a non-superspeedway track this season.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his ninth Truck Series race. The Heart of America 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.5-mile oval.

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Kansas Speedway: “Kansas is a racer’s track. After our decent efforts at Darlington, we feel more confident we can go to the Midwest and contend for the performance we desire.

 

“My Young’s Motorsports guys have been putting in the hours and I feel strongly their hard work will pay off. I’ve always enjoyed managing the multiple grooves and tire fall off at Kansas and feel that it can be an equalizer for our No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST team.”
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
12SB.jpg
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 22nd

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 27th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 014

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Kansas Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

 

No. 127: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Boyd will make his 127th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 74th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.    

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Freedom Warranty as the primary marketing partner for the eighth race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

 

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia. 

 

Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.

 

Visit Freedom Warranty at freedomwarranty.com.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 will mark Boyd’s seventh start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In his six previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 Digital Ally 250 for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 43 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7.

 

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Boyd made his 73rd career Truck Series start.

 

After starting 32nd for the 149-lap race, the handling of Boyd’s No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST continued to improve throughout the race, including Stage 3 where Boyd methodically move up the running order and take advantage of an overtime restart to finish a respectable 23rd and on the lead lap.

 

 

 

To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Boyd sits 22nd in the championship standings.

 

39 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Matt DiBenedetto with 16 races remaining this season.

 

90 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Tanner Gray.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 73 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.7.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 53rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 52 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at the track nestled in the heart of oz. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest, Kansas is one of my favorite mile and a half’s and racing under the lights makes it that much better. Looking forward to a good weekend with our No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST.” 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
20MM.jpg
 

Driver: Matt Mills

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 26th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 017

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Matt Mills to pilot the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time since competing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in March.

 

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

 

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Kansas Speedway Track Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 will mark Mills’ second Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In 2017, Mills finished 17th after starting 25th in the No. 44 SparrowRanch.org Chevrolet Silverado fielded by Faith Motorsports in the Toyota Tundra 250.

 

Additionally, Mills has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of 20th in the 2019 edition of the Kansas Lottery 300.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Stats: From 2016 to 2022, Mills has 13 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 15th place finish at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports.

 

In addition to Young’s Motorsports, Mills also has also made Truck Series starts for David Gilliland Racing, Faith Motorsports, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, Martins Motorsports and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

 

He’ll Be Back For More: Following Kansas, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST driving duties at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 4) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13).

 

 

 

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Danny Bohn returned to the organization for the second time this season and the 35th Truck Series race of his career.

 

After starting 29th for the 149-lap race, Bohn maintained a good pace in his No. 20 Ticks Sucks Chevrolet Silverado RST but made his presence known significantly during Stage 3 where he contended for a top-20 run but settled for 21st in a two-lap NASCAR overtime shootout.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 90th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night.

 

In his previous 89 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his eighth race as crew chief at the track nestled in the heart of oz.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

 

 Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Kansas Speedway: “Definitely glad to be taking an advantage of an off weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and to race at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports.

 

“We had a fast truck at Atlanta, but an unfortunate finish. I’d like to think that we can go to Kansas this weekend and deliver the same type of top-15 performance we did at Las Vegas in March with our No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST.”

Race Information:

 

The Heart of America 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the eighth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Sat. May 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 35-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Young's Motorsports PR

