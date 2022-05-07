NCWTS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150 Start: 26th Finish: 29th Hailie Deegan took the green flag for the Dead On Tools 200 after qualifying 26th at the infamous Lady in Black. Despite being loose early in the run, she netted six additional places, crossing the line at the end of Stage 1 in 20th position.

Deegan noted on the radio that she fought the rear end coming around throughout the run, finding it especially difficult to get the nose turned in the bottom lane. Despite these issues, the Temecula, CA native found speed running the top, reaching as high as 16th in Stage 2.

The 20-year-old's momentum was ultimately halted after becoming trapped behind a wounded truck, limping its way onto pit road following a blown tire. Deegan would fall to the 25th position, losing valuable track position despite a strong Ford F-150.

Before the ensuing restart, the No.1 crew made a slight left rear adjustment, climbing back into 20th as the race would enter its final 57 laps. The following restart proved to be disastrous as Deegan was collected in a wreck that critically damaged her left front fender. She rejoined the field for 30 more laps before being forced to retire early with recurring tire failures generated by the damage sustained in the incident.

When the checkered flag fell on the Dead On Tools 200, Deegan was scored in the 29th position.