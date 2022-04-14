Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Austin Dillon
Primary Partner(s): K&L Ready Mix
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott
2022 Driver Points Position: N/A
2022 Owner Points Position: 28th
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 1
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Welcome Back Champ: This weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Young’s Motorsports welcomes 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Austin Dillon as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Sponsor Intel: Dillon will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from K&L Ready Mix.
K&L Ready Mix is a mid-level ready-mix concrete supplier in Northwest Ohio.
Founded in 1957, we began our journey hauling construction aggregates for several years until we felt we had enough knowledge of local aggregates, we joined the concrete industry.
Our six concrete plants were strategically placed so that we could overlap our coverage area, making it easier for more than any one plant to service the same area or increase plant production on large-scale jobs.
This allows us to batch concrete at multiple plants for the same job if necessary or focus our services to local customers out of multiple locations should it be required.
Our resources are mostly locally purchased, with multiple locations able to utilize the same materials in an effort to keep our products consistent from one mix to the next.
Austin Dillon Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Stats: Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will mark Dillon’s inaugural Truck Series start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.
While he doesn’t have dirt experience in Trucks, Dillon finished 21st in the inaugural Food City Cup Dirt Race at Bristol last March after starting ninth.
Austin Dillon Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Dillon has three starts at Eldora Speedway.
Dillon won the inaugural Mudsummer Classic in 2013 after starting 19th. He carries an average dirt finish of 5.7 at the Ohio dirt facility from 2013 to 2015 respectively.
Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, rookie and modified standout Dillon Steuer made his Truck Series debut.
Mother Nature soaked the 0.526-mile paperclip oval canceling practice and qualifying and setting the field by NASCAR metrics.
Steuer started the 200-lap race 33rd and steadily made progress forward but was wiped out from the competition in Stage 3 after contact from another competitor relegating the No. 20 Young's Motorsports team to a 32nd place finish.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Dillon as crew chief of the No. 20 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.
He will crew chief his 88th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night.
In his previous 87 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes
to his resume.
This weekend marks his inaugural race as crew chief at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.
Austin Dillon Pre-Race Quote:
On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “Bristol Dirt is a fun race for the mechanics, crew chiefs and engineers because it’s just an exciting way to race to bring everything back to your short track roots and have the chance to work on the cars during the breaks.
“Everyone is slinging stuff and trying to find some speed and exploring how to improve the car in ways that you wouldn’t normally get to go about it when you’re at a normal NASCAR race. I’m looking forward to running the NASCAR Truck Series race with Young’s Motorsports. it will be good to get a little bit more experience with the track and the transitions it takes.”
Young's Motorsports PR