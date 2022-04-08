CWTS: Byron clocks in with Blue Emu 200 victory at Martinsville Speedway

It was quick on the jump for Zane Smith who set sail from the get-go leaving enough space for Ben Rhodes to strike and get around Kyle Busch on the green flag start. Within laps the first caution of the night would come up with just nine laps completed when Jack Wood and Kris Wright would tangle on the front stretch leaving Wood with heavy damage to the front end of the track.

The night would however start out bad for Ty Majeski with a battery issue in his truck forcing the team to come down during the pace laps to make a change to the battery, getting Majeski out just in time to take the green flag.

Caution would once again come out just a lap after the restart when Thompson truck lost power and caught fire coming to a stop on the track. Thompson would jump out the truck trying to tell the tow truck driver it was on fire before looking frustrated and walking away just as the safety team arrived.

As the race got back underway Sauter and Deegan would contact, leaving Deegan with damage to her truck and frustrated with Sauter.

Stage one would end the way the race started with pole sitter Zane Smith taking home the stage win and tacking even more points to the championship pursuit, Friesen, Rhodes, Nemechek and Enfinger would round out the top-five finishers in stage one.

Boyd would once again bring out a caution after stopping on track for the second time of the night after losing power in the track. Boyd and the team, frustrated with trying to keep it running, would take the truck to the garage to make repairs.

Stage two would come to an end just as the halfway marker went up on the board with Ben Rhodes leading the way taking the stage win home over Eckes, Hocevar, Z. Smith and Nemechek.

Chaos would once again ensue when Self would get into Honeycutt getting him out of the groove and rolled back in front of the field to sustain damage to the truck before getting into the wall. Honeycutt's truck would end up resting next to the wall before being unable to get it fired again, ending his short-lived debut at Martinsville in the truck series.

Another debut driver with Dillon Steuer would come to an end in the ninth caution of the night after getting banged around in the first two stages his truck would end up wrecking off turn four. The team would bring the truck to pit road and push it to the garage ending his night.

Byron would take the final lead of the night way back on lap 117 which would allow him to run it to the end leading the final 83 laps to bring home the victory in the Blue Emu 200, Sauter, Ky. Busch, Nemechek and Rhodes would round out the top-five.

The Camping World Truck Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway next Saturday, April 16th at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.