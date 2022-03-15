Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Does already having a win change how you race the rest of the regular season?

“It definitely won’t change how I race moving forward, it will just allow myself and my 18 Safelite group to sleep better when it comes to cutoff time for the first round of the playoffs. Last year, we were in a really sticky situation going to Watkins Glen and we were all stressed out. Now that won’t be a factor and we can just go out and race to win.”

What does it mean to you to have a few Georgia companies coming onboard for this race?

“It’s so cool, NGE is a local sponsor, a roofing company in my hometown, Jasper, Georgia and Billy Ballew has been a part of Kyle Busch’s career for ages. It’s really cool to have two Georgia companies sponsoring my truck race at Atlanta. Overall, I’m really looking forward to racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway because there is going to be a lot of people coming down from my hometown and a lot of family, so it should be cool.”

Do you feel like with the new surface and configuration that Saturday will race like a superspeedway race?