John Hunter Nemecheck Rallies Late but Comes Up Short of Championship

John Hunter Nemechek came into Friday night’s championship race looking to capture his first-ever NASCAR championship. After qualifying 16 th , Nemechek knew he would have work to do as he started behind the other three Championship 4 contenders. As the field went green, Nemechek sustained damage on the opening lap in Turn One which would eventually lead to a flat tire and more damage to the No. 4 Pye-Barker Tundra.

The damage from the opening lap set Nemechek back the remainder of the race as he battled to get back on the lead lap. With 50 laps remaining, Nemechek finally got the caution flag he was looking for to put him back on the lead lap and a chance to chase down the other championship contenders. The second-generation driver began to work his way through the field and was able to pass Matt Crafton and put himself third in the championship race.