Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

With being 34 points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4, how will you approach Saturday’s race?

“We just have to go out there and win. Every weekend our goal is to go out there and win races, so nothing has really changed. When it comes push to shove, we are definitely going to give the shove probably a little more than give and take. It’s no different than Bristol, we had to win at Bristol. We had a really good Safelite AuotoGlass Toyota Tundra at Bristol and I expect the same at Martinsville.”

How are you preparing for your first start in any series at Martinsville?

“I’ve had a lot of sim time for sure and I’ve talked to a few guys that have been there – talked to Kyle a little bit. I’ve watched a lot of film, to say the least. At the end of the day, it’s a short track and that’s kind of my background and I don’t think there’s going to be much different from short track to short track. At the end of the day, they are all circle tracks and it’s The Paperclip, I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

What’s it going to take to win on Saturday?