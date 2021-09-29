Kraus Focused On Getting Late-Season Win

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to the biggest speedway on the circuit this week, with a visit to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Derek Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team turned in a strong performance last year in their first visit to the Alabama track – leading 19 of 94 laps in the No. 19 Shockwave Toyota Tundra and scoring a stage win on the way to notching a solid top-10 finish. They relied on team strategy to put Kraus out front on Lap 22 to start Stage 2 and he maintained command until the caution at the end of the stage.

Kraus and MHR are aiming to build on that success with an even better finish on Saturday, as they work hard to finish this season strong.

The 20-year-old driver from Stratford, Wisconsin missed the playoffs by just 18 points this year. A win in one of the three remaining events on the schedule would help ease the disappointment of not making the cut. Kraus knows the Talladega race could provide a great opportunity to get a victory.

Heading to Talladega, he is 13th in the championship standings – with two poles, one top-five and four top-10 finishes in 19 races.

Following Talladega, the Camping World Truck Series winds down its season with a visit to Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 and then travels to Phoenix Raceway for the championship race on Nov. 5.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts on the Talladega race?

“I’m looking forward to Talladega. It’s kind of a different race, because it’s at a restrictor plate track. So we are going to have to stay out of the “big one” and be there at the end to have a good finish.”

