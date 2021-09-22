Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 Motorsports with momentum ahead of Las Vegas

It has been two races since Enfinger has driven the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado and he returns to the Statesville, N.C.-based team who is enjoying some momentum of its own after delivering two solid top-15 finishes with driver Colby Howard at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Bristol respectively.

Returning to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, the team is eager to equal or better their seventh-place finish from March’s Bucked Up 200, which was also Enfinger’s debut with the CR7 Motorsports team.

“I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas with the No. 9 guys with partner B’laster on board,” said Enfinger. “We had a great run this spring, and we are taking the same truck back with a few tweaks to make it hopefully even better on Friday night.”

Set for his 11th Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway, Enfinger has one win, two top-five and six top-10 overalls.

“We are thrilled about having Grant back with our team this weekend,” offered team principal and mainstay driver Codie Rohrbaugh.