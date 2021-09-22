GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway II Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum's No. 26 Silverado.
- Chassis history: Ankrum and his No. 26 crew will utilize chassis no. 335 for the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas. This chassis raced three times this season with teammate Sheldon Creed, and led 33 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, but Friday night will be Ankrum's first race with it.
- West Coast Kid Returns Out West: Though four of the five of the GMS Racing drivers call the West Coast home, Tyler Ankrum grew up closest to Las Vegas. Ankrum, who hails from San Bernardino, CA, was born just about three hours from the track, thus labeling it his home track on the Camping World Truck Series schedule. A good amount of TA's family and friends will be at the track cheering driver No. 26 on.
- Quote: "I'm excited to return to Las Vegas this weekend. Vegas' fall race is always a hot one, we spread way out as the track slows down so we're able to run two, sometimes even three wide. There shouldn't be too much wind throwing us around out there, so we should have some great pack racing for the fans."