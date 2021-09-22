GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway II Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the finale in Phoenix.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 338 at Las Vegas. This is a brand new Chevy Silverado that will debut during the first race of the Round of 8.

- Moving on up: Last week, it was announced that Sheldon Creed will be moving up to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 with Richard Childress Racing. With just four races left to go this season, the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion would love nothing more than to deliver another championship to the GMS Racing organization.

- #Back2Back: After a dominant opening to the Round of 10 with two victories and 433 laps led out of 510 total laps, Creed and the No. 2 LiftKits4Less team have cemented themselves as one of the favorites for the championship battle. Sheldon enters Las Vegas with a twenty point gap to the Playoffs cutline after the reset, and looks to continue to build momentum throughout the next three races.

- Quote: "I'm looking forward to opening up the Round of 8 on a mile-and-a-half this weekend at Las Vegas. My No. 2 LiftKits4Less crew has been putting in so much effort to make sure that we have fast trucks week in and week out, and I think we have a real chance to show what we are capable on all types of tracks as we near the end of the season."