NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Bristol

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his 18th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 44th of his career on Thursday night.

The Ford Performance driver has one career Truck Series start on the .533-mile concrete oval where he finished third last season. He also has two starts at the track with the former K&N Pro Series East with finishes of 10th and sixth. On the dirt configuration earlier this season, he finished 13th.

After making contact with the wall on lap 104 while running inside the top-10 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the series' last race, Gray was forced to pit and go a lap down. He ultimately finished 24th in the final rundown.

Marcus Richmond has called 15 career races at Bristol between the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and K&N Pro Series East. With the Truck Series, he has one top-five and six top-10s. His lone win came in the K&N East race with Todd Gilliland and DGR on April 14, 2018.

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Taylor Gray makes his third career NCWTS start at Bristol Motor Speedway. In his previous start at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., he brought the Ford Performance F-150 home in 12th.

Gray has one career start at the "The Last Great Colosseum" in ARCA Menards Series action last season with a seventh-place finish.

Prior to the 200-lap Truck Series race on Thursday evening, the Ford driver will compete in the 200-lap ARCA race in his Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion starting at 6:30pm ET.

During his time as a Cup Series crew chief, Chad Johnston accrued 18 starts at Bristol with five top-fives and nine top-10s between Martin Truex Jr., Tony Stewart, Jeff Burton, Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth.

