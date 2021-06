Smith communicated that his Toyota was “plowing tight” exiting both sets of corners. Stockman ordered up another four-tire and fuel stop with a trackbar adjustment. Smith would be the first truck getting four fresh tires to exit pit road but would be scored ninth behind trucks that had pitted during the caution prior to the end of Stage Two.

The Toyota Racing Development driver chose the top of row five for the lap 103 restart. He advanced one position when a one-truck spin brought out the fifth caution of the event.

The Safelite Tundra lined up on the top of the fourth row for the ensuing restart. He advanced to fourth in one lap but had fallen back to sixth when the next caution occurred on lap 111.

Smith reported that the front tires on his No. 18 Toyota were chattering in the corners. He lined up on the bottom of the third row for the lap 117 restart. As trucks went four-wide for nearly a lap, Smith fell back to the 12 th position. He would lose one more spot before the field crossed the stripe on lap 150 and finish the day with a 13 th -place result.