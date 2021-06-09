Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Texas Preview

Do you have confidence heading into Texas, which is similar to Charlotte where you just finished sixth?

“I definitely have confidence building up heading to Texas after the strong run at Charlotte. They are similar tracks with their own characteristics, but at the end of the day, they are still mile-and-a-halves. Our 1.5-mile program is getting stronger, so I’m looking forward to Texas and having a good starting position with our Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra to get on out there and let it rip.”

With racing at Texas last year, are you able to prepare better for a track that you’ve already raced at?

“Racing at Texas last year is going to be a big help going back this weekend. Texas 1 and 2 is kind of a difficult corner to an extent with all the air and stuff, being in dirty air, and how to make lap time in dirty air. Having some experience behind me going back there is going to help. I’m looking forward to it.”

You ran a Super Late Model over the off weekend. Although it’s not the same as a truck, how beneficial is getting extra seat time with not having a lot of practice this year?